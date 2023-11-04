Based on our computer model, the Idaho Vandals will defeat the Northern Colorado Bears when the two teams play at Nottingham Field on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-29.4) 51.1 Idaho 40, Northern Colorado 11

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals compiled a 9-2-0 ATS record last year.

A total of six of Vandals games last year hit the over.

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of three of Bears games last season hit the over.

Vandals vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 13.9 35.6 13.7 30.3 14 38.8 Idaho 32.4 21.9 27 23.7 35.6 20.8

