The Idaho State Bengals (3-5) and the Weber State Wildcats (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Holt Arena in a clash of Big Sky opponents.

Idaho State sports the 48th-ranked scoring offense this year (28 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 40 points allowed per game. Weber State is posting 19.1 points per contest on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 24.3 points per contest (44th-ranked) on defense.

Idaho State vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Idaho State vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Idaho State Weber State 405.5 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.1 (111th) 473.5 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340 (50th) 70.9 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.9 (69th) 334.6 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (116th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has 1,802 passing yards for Idaho State, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Hunter Hays has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 219 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Soujah Gasu has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 151 yards (18.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chedon James' leads his squad with 706 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 70 catches (out of 87 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has put together a 671-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 52 targets.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has been the target of 39 passes and hauled in 35 grabs for 399 yards, an average of 49.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has put up 782 passing yards, or 97.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.6% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Damon Bankston has carried the ball 64 times for 388 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kris Jackson has collected 325 yards (on 79 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Treyshun Hurry has racked up 232 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Haze Hadley has put up a 192-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 18 targets.

Jacob Sharp's 12 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 181 yards (22.6 ypg).

