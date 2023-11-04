Idaho State vs. Weber State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the game between the Idaho State Bengals and Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bengals to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Idaho State vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho State (-7.0)
|53.2
|Idaho State 30, Weber State 23
Week 10 Big Sky Predictions
Idaho State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.
- Bengals games hit the over three out of 11 times last season.
Weber State Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.
Bengals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho State
|28.0
|40.0
|31.3
|34.3
|26.0
|43.4
|Weber State
|19.1
|24.3
|15.3
|23.5
|23.0
|25.0
