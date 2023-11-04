In the game between the Idaho State Bengals and Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bengals to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Idaho State vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho State (-7.0) 53.2 Idaho State 30, Weber State 23

Week 10 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Bengals games hit the over three out of 11 times last season.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Bengals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 28.0 40.0 31.3 34.3 26.0 43.4 Weber State 19.1 24.3 15.3 23.5 23.0 25.0

