The Northern Colorado Bears (0-8) face a fellow Big Sky foe when they visit the Idaho Vandals (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nottingham Field.

It's been a difficult stretch for Northern Colorado, which ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (13.9 points per game) and 12th-worst in scoring defense (35.6 points per game allowed) in 2023. Idaho's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FCS with 425.1 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 304.9 total yards per game, which ranks 27th.

Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Idaho vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Idaho Northern Colorado 425.1 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.8 (109th) 304.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.5 (126th) 174.1 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.4 (102nd) 251 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.4 (93rd) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 1,881 yards on 66% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 188 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Woods, has carried the ball 132 times for 739 yards (92.4 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Nick Romano has collected 366 yards (on 66 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing seven passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Hayden Hatten's 627 receiving yards (78.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 49 receptions on 59 targets with five touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has racked up 424 receiving yards (53 yards per game) on 29 receptions.

Terez Traynor's 21 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has racked up 1,255 yards (156.9 ypg) on 133-of-236 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 113 times for 520 yards (65 per game), scoring two times.

Darius Stewart has carried the ball 54 times for 261 yards (32.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has hauled in 21 catches for 285 yards (35.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Blake Haggerty has caught 33 passes for 277 yards (34.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brayden Munroe has been the target of six passes and racked up seven receptions for 164 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

