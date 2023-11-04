Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Schwartz in that upcoming Kraken-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

Schwartz has scored a goal in three of 11 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schwartz has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 11 games this season, Schwartz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Schwartz goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

