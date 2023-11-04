The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

James Madison ranks 39th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 55th in the FBS (30.4 points per game), and it is 67th on the other side of the ball (25.5 points allowed per contest).

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

James Madison vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia State 407.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.1 (57th) 337.6 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (85th) 147.6 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.1 (24th) 260.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (70th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,036 yards passing for James Madison, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 210 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 110 times for 486 yards (60.8 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 19 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 73 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 691 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 61 targets) with six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 39 passes while averaging 74.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has compiled 26 receptions for 189 yards, an average of 23.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,789 yards (223.6 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 448 yards (56 ypg) on 90 carries with five touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 197 carries for 1,060 yards, or 132.5 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 13 catches for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis' 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 catches on 68 targets with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 482-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 41 targets.

Jacari Carter's 35 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 189 yards.

