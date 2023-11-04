Will Jamie Oleksiak light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

Oleksiak is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

