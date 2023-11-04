The Seattle Kraken, including Jared McCann, take the ice Saturday versus the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on McCann in the Kraken-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Jared McCann vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 17:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

McCann has a goal in six of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

McCann has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 11 games this year, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

McCann Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

