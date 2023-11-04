The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (2-4) for a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves scored 115.8 points per game last season (12th in NBA) and allowed 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118 (24th in the NBA).

The two teams combined to score 232.9 points per game last season, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 233.8 combined points per game last year, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Minnesota put together a 38-43-0 ATS record last year.

Utah covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +12500 - Timberwolves +6600 +3000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.