The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (0-1) for a contest between Northwest Division rivals at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posted 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson posted 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

John Collins' stats last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Kelly Olynyk collected 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He sank 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He drained 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Last season, Naz Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Jazz 115.8 Points Avg. 117.1 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 49.0% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.5% Three Point % 35.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.