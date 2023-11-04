The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Jazz are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -7.5 225.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in five of six games this season.

Utah's average game total this season has been 232.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Jazz have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

Utah has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz's 114.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 100.8 the Timberwolves give up.

Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 100.8 points.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Timberwolves 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 37-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-9 33-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-7 118 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 21-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-20 18-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-16

