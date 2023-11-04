The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Jazz are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -7.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in five of six games this season.
  • Utah's average game total this season has been 232.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Utah has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jazz have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.
  • Utah has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz's 114.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 100.8 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 100.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Timberwolves
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
37-12
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 18-9
33-16
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-7
118
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
21-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-20
18-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.