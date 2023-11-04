Jazz vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Jazz are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-7.5
|225.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in five of six games this season.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 232.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.
- Utah has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz's 114.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 100.8 the Timberwolves give up.
- Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 100.8 points.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)
|Jazz
|Timberwolves
|117.1
|115.8
|7
|12
|37-12
|18-9
|33-16
|20-7
|118
|115.8
|24
|18
|21-8
|27-20
|18-11
|32-16
