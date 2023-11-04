Anthony Edwards and Lauri Markkanen are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz meet at Target Center on Saturday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under for Markkanen on Saturday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +110)

The 13.5 points prop total set for John Collins on Saturday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (13).

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 3.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 15.5-point over/under for Jordan Clarkson on Saturday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average (14.7).

He grabs 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Clarkson has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Edwards has averaged 25.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of seven is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has connected on four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +110)

The 13.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 12.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.