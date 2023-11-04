John Collins plus his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Collins, in his most recent action, had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-113 loss to the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Collins' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-125)

Over 13.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves were the 22nd-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 44.7 boards per game.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA in that category.

John Collins vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 33 16 5 2 1 0 0 3/13/2023 27 6 5 2 0 0 0

