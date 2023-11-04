The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Eberle has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

