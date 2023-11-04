On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Justin Schultz going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

