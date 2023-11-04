The Seattle Kraken will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 4, with the Flames having lost six consecutive games.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 25th in goals against, giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken's 28 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 21st in the league.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 11 2 7 9 5 6 - Jaden Schwartz 11 4 5 9 3 6 67.6% Oliver Bjorkstrand 11 3 6 9 2 4 25% Jared McCann 11 6 3 9 3 0 54.5% Kailer Yamamoto 11 2 2 4 2 4 50%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames' total of 37 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.

With 22 goals (2.2 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players