Vince Dunn and Elias Lindholm will be two of the best players to watch when the Seattle Kraken meet the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Kraken (-120)

Kraken (-120) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn is one of Seattle's top contributors (nine points), via amassed two goals and seven assists.

Jaden Schwartz is another key contributor for Seattle, with nine points (0.8 per game) -- scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has nine points for Seattle, via three goals and six assists.

Joey Daccord 's record is 2-1-2. He has given up 15 goals (2.88 goals against average) and racked up 156 saves.

Flames Players to Watch

Lindholm is a top offensive contributor for his club with eight points (0.8 per game), as he has scored two goals and six assists in 10 games (playing 21:09 per game).

Andrew Mangiapane has made a major impact for Calgary this season with seven points (four goals and three assists).

This season, MacKenzie Weegar has scored two goals and contributed three assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .842 save percentage (65th in the league). In 2 games, he has 48 saves, and has allowed nine goals (4.5 goals against average).

Kraken vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 27th 2.55 Goals Scored 2.2 28th 18th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 15th 31.8 Shots 32.6 12th 25th 32.7 Shots Allowed 29.4 11th 9th 25% Power Play % 16.22% 18th 24th 74.19% Penalty Kill % 91.43% 4th

