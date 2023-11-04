Kraken vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (4-5-2) host the Calgary Flames (2-7-1, losers of six straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-115)
|Flames (-105)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Kraken have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In four games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Kraken vs Flames Additional Info
Kraken vs. Flames Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|28 (21st)
|Goals
|22 (28th)
|35 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (29th)
|8 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (17th)
|8 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (4th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken's 2.6 average goals per game add up to 28 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Kraken rank 25th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (35 total) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 26th in the NHL.
