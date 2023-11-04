Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Flames on November 4, 2023
The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vince Dunn, Elias Lindholm and others in this contest.
Kraken vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored nine points in 11 games (two goals and seven assists).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Jaden Schwartz is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing nine points (four goals, five assists) to the team.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|2
|0
|2
|5
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand's nine points this season have come via three goals and six assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Lindholm has scored two goals (0.2 per game) and collected six assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Calgary offense with eight total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Andrew Mangiapane has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with four goals and three assists.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
