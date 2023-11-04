Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Markkanen put up 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-113 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-102)

Over 22.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Markkanen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, allowing 115.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

The Timberwolves were the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 23 21 5 3 3 0 0 10/21/2022 39 24 13 5 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.