High school football is on the schedule this week in Madison County, Idaho, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Gem County
  • Lewis County
  • Bonneville County
  • Canyon County
  • Caribou County
  • Ada County
  • Washington County
  • Twin Falls County
  • Owyhee County
  • Franklin County

    • Madison County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Timberlake High School at Sugar-Salem High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 4
    • Location: Rexburg, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Timberlake High School at Sugar-Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 4
    • Location: Sugar City, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.