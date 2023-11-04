The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will battle in a clash of Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 8

Michigan 42, Purdue 8 Michigan has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Purdue has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2500 odds on them winning this game.

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-32.5)



Michigan (-32.5) Michigan has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Wolverines have been favored by 32.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Purdue has covered the spread twice this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points just twice this season.

In the Purdue's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 53.5 is nine points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (40.6 points per game) and Purdue (21.9 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 52.5 44 Implied Total AVG 39.4 44.8 32.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 52.6 42.5 Implied Total AVG 26.8 29.6 22 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.