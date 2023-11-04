Oliver Bjorkstrand will be among those in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Bjorkstrand's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 16:29 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of 11 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bjorkstrand has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bjorkstrand has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 9 Points 3 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

