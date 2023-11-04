The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) are at home in Northwest Division play against the Utah Jazz (2-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Jazz 106

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.0)

Timberwolves (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.4

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz score 114.3 points per game and give up 118, making them 13th in the league on offense and 24th defensively.

On the glass, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (48.8 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.3 per game).

This season the Jazz are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 27.8 per game.

In 2023-24, Utah is third-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16.5 per game) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.3).

The Jazz make 13.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and 10th, respectively, in the league.

