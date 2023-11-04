UCF vs. Cincinnati Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the UCF Knights and Cincinnati Bearcats go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Knights. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
UCF vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UCF (-3.5)
|Under (60.5)
|UCF 31, Cincinnati 26
UCF Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Knights a 63.6% chance to win.
- The Knights are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- UCF is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Out of eight Knights games so far this year, six have hit the over.
- The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.
Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Bearcats.
- The Bearcats are 1-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.
- In the Bearcats' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).
- The average point total for the Cincinnati this year is 10.1 points lower than this game's over/under.
Knights vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCF
|33.4
|29.9
|41.8
|24.3
|25
|35.5
|Cincinnati
|25.3
|28.4
|27
|25.2
|22.3
|33.7
