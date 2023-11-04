Walker Kessler's Utah Jazz match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 2, Kessler produced four points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a 115-113 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Kessler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Over 6.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Kessler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves allowed 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

The Timberwolves allowed 25 assists per game last year (10th in the league).

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Walker Kessler vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 30 16 9 1 0 3 1 1/16/2023 31 20 21 4 0 2 0 12/9/2022 21 6 7 0 0 0 1 10/21/2022 18 6 5 2 0 4 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.