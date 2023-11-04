Week 10 of the college football slate includes seven games featuring AAC teams in action. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players.

Navy vs. Temple

Week 10 AAC Results

Temple 32 Navy 18

Pregame Favorite: Navy (-6.5)

Navy (-6.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Temple Leaders

Passing: E.J. Warner (27-for-33, 402 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

E.J. Warner (27-for-33, 402 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Edward Saydee (8 ATT, 38 YDS)

Edward Saydee (8 ATT, 38 YDS) Receiving: Zae Baines (9 TAR, 7 REC, 132 YDS)

Navy Leaders

Passing: Xavier Arline (6-for-14, 124 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Xavier Arline (6-for-14, 124 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Arline (30 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Arline (30 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (4 TAR, 2 REC, 63 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Temple Navy 448 Total Yards 268 402 Passing Yards 124 46 Rushing Yards 144 4 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 10 AAC Games

SMU Mustangs at Rice Owls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-12.5)

