Among the available options on the Week 10 MWC college football slate, Air Force (-18.5) against Army is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Colorado State vs. Wyoming matchup. Find more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 10 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Air Force -18.5 vs. Army

Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons

Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 28.9 points

Air Force by 28.9 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nevada -3.5 vs. Hawaii

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 13.5 points

Nevada by 13.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Pick: Fresno State -2.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 10.4 points

Fresno State by 10.4 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 10 MWC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys

Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 55.7 points

55.7 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 3

November 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 31.5 - Army vs. Air Force

Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons

Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 45.4 points

45.4 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Hawaii vs. Nevada

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Total: 55.1 points

55.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 10 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 8-0 (5-0 MWC) 33.6 / 13.4 381.8 / 237.9 Fresno State 7-1 (3-1 MWC) 33.6 / 20.6 402.6 / 341.4 UNLV 6-2 (3-1 MWC) 34.3 / 26.9 427.3 / 394.3 Boise State 4-4 (3-1 MWC) 30.0 / 27.9 427.4 / 388.8 San Jose State 4-5 (3-2 MWC) 33.0 / 27.4 396.3 / 359.7 Wyoming 5-3 (2-2 MWC) 23.9 / 26.4 298.1 / 388.3 Nevada 2-6 (2-2 MWC) 18.0 / 32.6 311.1 / 459.5 Colorado State 3-5 (1-3 MWC) 27.8 / 33.1 406.5 / 444.8 New Mexico 3-5 (1-3 MWC) 29.1 / 32.8 396.9 / 407.6 San Diego State 3-5 (1-3 MWC) 19.6 / 28.1 316.4 / 418.6 Utah State 3-5 (1-3 MWC) 35.3 / 34.0 451.1 / 409.0 Hawaii 2-7 (0-4 MWC) 20.9 / 36.2 344.9 / 395.7

Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.