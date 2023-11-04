SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 10 college football schedule includes five games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Prairie View A&M Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Southern Tigers at Jackson State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Jaguars at Alcorn State Braves
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grambling Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
