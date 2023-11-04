Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yanni Gourde a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gourde stats and insights
- Gourde has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Gourde has no points on the power play.
- Gourde averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.