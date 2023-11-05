There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 10 college football schedule, including a Boise State Broncos playing the Fresno State Bulldogs that is a must-watch for football fans in Idaho.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!