Today's Ligue 1 slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between FC Metz and Olympique Lyon.

If you are searching for how to watch today's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Metz

FC Metz journeys to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Watch Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 makes the trip to match up with Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch FC Nantes vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Watch Toulouse FC vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC travels to match up with Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch AS Monaco vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to play AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV Channel:

Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

