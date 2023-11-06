Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 123-95 loss to the Timberwolves (his last game) Sexton put up seven points and four assists.

Let's break down Sexton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last year, giving up 43.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.0 per contest.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Collin Sexton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 36 17 4 6 1 1 0

