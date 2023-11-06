The Washington State Cougars (0-0) play the Idaho Vandals (0-0) as double-digit, 21.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington State -21.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho and its opponents combined to score more than 137.5 points in 16 of 27 games last season.

The Vandals had a 145.8-point average over/under in their contests last year, 8.3 more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the Vandals were 11-16-0 last year.

Last season, Idaho won six out of the 23 games, or 26.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Vandals were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1800 moneyline set for this game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Vandals.

Idaho vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 12 41.4% 68.4 141.4 65.7 138.6 134.3 Idaho 16 59.3% 73.0 141.4 72.9 138.6 141.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 65.7 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

Idaho went 10-6 against the spread and 10-11 overall when it scored more than 65.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho vs. Washington State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 14-15-0 0-0 13-16-0 Idaho 11-16-0 0-0 14-13-0

Idaho vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Idaho 10-4 Home Record 6-10 4-7 Away Record 4-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.