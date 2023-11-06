How to Watch Idaho vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) play the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Idaho vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Idaho Stats Insights
- The Vandals shot 47.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 44.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
- Idaho went 10-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Vandals were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 96th.
- The Vandals put up 7.3 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Cougars allowed (65.7).
- Idaho put together a 10-11 record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison
- Idaho scored more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Vandals gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (75.5).
- At home, Idaho drained 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|ICCU Arena
|11/14/2023
|Evergreen State
|-
|ICCU Arena
