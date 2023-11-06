The Washington State Cougars (0-0) play the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals shot 47.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 44.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Idaho went 10-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Vandals were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 96th.

The Vandals put up 7.3 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Cougars allowed (65.7).

Idaho put together a 10-11 record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

Idaho scored more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Vandals gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (75.5).

At home, Idaho drained 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule