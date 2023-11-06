The Washington State Cougars will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Idaho Vandals on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Idaho vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Idaho Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-21.5) 137.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-21.5) 136.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. Washington State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Idaho won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Washington State compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Cougars games last season hit the over.

