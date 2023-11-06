Monday's game that pits the Washington State Cougars (0-0) versus the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Beasley Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Washington State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Idaho vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Idaho vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 80, Idaho 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-19.9)

Washington State (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Idaho Performance Insights

With 73.0 points per game on offense, Idaho was 144th in the country last season. On defense, it gave up 72.9 points per contest, which ranked 262nd in college basketball.

While the Vandals ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in boards per game with 27.8 (10th-worst), they ranked 148th in college basketball with 30.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Idaho dished out 11.9 assists per game, which ranked them 274th in college basketball.

The Vandals averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (260th-ranked).

The Vandals were 237th in college basketball with 6.8 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Idaho ranked 140th in college basketball by allowing 6.9 treys per game, but it allowed a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked eighth-worst in college basketball.

Last year Idaho took 63.5% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's buckets. It shot 36.5% from three-point land (26.3% of the team's baskets).

