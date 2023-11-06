On Monday, November 6, 2023 at United Center, the Utah Jazz (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Chicago Bulls (2-5), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Jazz vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info

Jazz vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 8.7 points per game (scoring 105 points per game to rank 28th in the league while allowing 113.7 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -50 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.6 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 118.7 per outing (26th in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 216.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 232.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has won just one game against the spread this season.

Utah has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Jazz and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +15000 - Bulls +12500 +6600 -

