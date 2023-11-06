The Utah Jazz's (2-5) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Monday, November 6 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (2-5) at United Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Jazz head into this matchup on the heels of a 123-95 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Questionable Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Ayo Dosunmu: Out (Illness)

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

