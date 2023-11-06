The Utah Jazz (2-5) will visit the Chicago Bulls (2-5) after losing three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (48.2%).

The Bulls are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz's 111.6 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Utah is 2-1 when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Jazz averaged 118 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 116.2.

At home, the Jazz conceded 116.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 119.1.

At home, the Jazz drained 14 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged away (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries