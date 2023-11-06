Player prop betting options for DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Chicago Bulls-Utah Jazz matchup at United Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125)

Markkanen's 24.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 13.5-point total set for John Collins on Monday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 11 rebounds per game, 4.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Collins has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 16.5-point prop bet set for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Clarkson has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 20.5 points prop total set for DeRozan on Monday is 2.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23.3).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Monday's over/under for Nikola Vucevic is 17.5. That's 3.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.