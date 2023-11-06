Player prop betting options for DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Chicago Bulls-Utah Jazz matchup at United Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
23.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125)
  • Markkanen's 24.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • The 13.5-point total set for John Collins on Monday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 11 rebounds per game, 4.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).
  • Collins has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -143)
  • The 16.5-point prop bet set for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Clarkson has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
  • He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 20.5 points prop total set for DeRozan on Monday is 2.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23.3).
  • He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
  • DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • Monday's over/under for Nikola Vucevic is 17.5. That's 3.0 more than his season average.
  • He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.
  • Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.

