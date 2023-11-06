Top Player Prop Bets for Jazz vs. Bulls on November 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Chicago Bulls-Utah Jazz matchup at United Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
- Markkanen's 24.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- The 13.5-point total set for John Collins on Monday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has pulled down 11 rebounds per game, 4.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).
- Collins has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -143)
- The 16.5-point prop bet set for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.
- He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Clarkson has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
- He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +126)
- The 20.5 points prop total set for DeRozan on Monday is 2.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23.3).
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
- DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Monday's over/under for Nikola Vucevic is 17.5. That's 3.0 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.
- Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.
