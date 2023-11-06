John Collins and the Utah Jazz face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Collins put up 14 points and six rebounds in a 123-95 loss against the Timberwolves.

We're going to look at Collins' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-115)

Over 13.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)

Over 6.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last year, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

The Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

The Bulls gave up 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the NBA).

Giving up 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA in that category.

John Collins vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 24 9 6 2 0 2 0 1/23/2023 36 11 9 0 1 1 2 12/21/2022 21 4 7 0 0 0 1

