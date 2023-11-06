Jordan Clarkson's Utah Jazz match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Clarkson totaled 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 123-95 loss against the Timberwolves.

Now let's examine Clarkson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-106)

Over 16.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls conceded 26 per contest last year, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Bulls conceded 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 31 18 2 8 1 0 1 11/28/2022 37 8 6 9 1 0 0

