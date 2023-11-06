Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Markkanen, in his most recent appearance, had 22 points and eight rebounds in a 123-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below, we break down Markkanen's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-108)

Over 23.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-125)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per contest last season, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, conceding 43.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were 29th in the league last season, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 36 28 4 3 2 0 3 11/28/2022 38 32 9 1 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.