The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Adam Larsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Larsson stats and insights

Larsson is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Larsson has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

