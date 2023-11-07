The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their most recent outing.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-110)

Coyotes (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)

Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 4-6-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Seattle has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals five times, earning eight points from those matchups (4-1-0).

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered three points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 1-4-1 to record three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 10th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.42 21st 24th 29.3 Shots 30.8 19th 17th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.6 23rd 10th 24.44% Power Play % 25.71% 8th 25th 71.79% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 24th

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

