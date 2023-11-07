How to Watch Creighton vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) hit the court against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Rattlers allowed to opponents.
- In games Creighton shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
- The Rattlers ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 41st.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays scored were 6.4 more points than the Rattlers allowed (70).
- When Creighton scored more than 70 points last season, it went 17-6.
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Bluejays allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Florida A&M went 4-5 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Rattlers ranked 195th.
- The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up.
- When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 7-14.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.6).
- Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Florida A&M averaged 60.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.
- In 2022-23, the Rattlers conceded 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (74.5).
- Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
