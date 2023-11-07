Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Eeli Tolvanen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Tolvanen has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
