The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on McCann's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In six of 12 games this season, McCann has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McCann has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

McCann has an assist in three of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

McCann Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 12 Games 3 9 Points 7 6 Goals 4 3 Assists 3

