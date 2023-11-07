Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes play at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:14 per game on the ice, is -9.

In one of 12 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Eberle has recorded a point in a game twice this season in 12 games played, including multiple points once.

Eberle has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Eberle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 12 Games 3 3 Points 4 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

